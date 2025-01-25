Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on January 25

When the Nashville Predators face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Strome will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 47 18 29 47
Jonathan Marchessault 47 15 24 39
Roman Josi 43 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 47 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 44 13 14 27
Ducks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Troy Terry 44 15 22 37
Ryan Strome 48 7 20 27
Frank Vatrano 47 13 13 26
Mason McTavish 42 9 13 22
Cutter Gauthier 48 7 13 20

Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 127 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville is ranked 19th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (149 total) in NHL action.
  • The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 11th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.63%).
  • The Ducks have scored 116 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 149 total, which ranks 19th among all league teams.
  • The Ducks have a 12.88% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 31 percentage.

