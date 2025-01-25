Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -7, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 47 points overall, with at least one point in 30 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
  • In 47 games played this season, he has recorded 47 points, with 13 multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
47 Games 0
47 Points 0
18 Goals 0
29 Assists 0

