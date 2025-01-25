Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -7, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 47 points overall, with at least one point in 30 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
- In 47 games played this season, he has recorded 47 points, with 13 multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|47
|Games
|0
|47
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|29
|Assists
|0
