Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks face off at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -7, in 18:44 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 47 points overall, with at least one point in 30 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).

In 47 games played this season, he has recorded 47 points, with 13 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 47 Points 0 18 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: