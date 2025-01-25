Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 46 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -18.
- Nyquist has 19 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks have conceded 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.
- The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|46
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
