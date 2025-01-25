Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 46 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -18.
  • Nyquist has 19 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 16 different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks have conceded 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
46 Games 0
19 Points 0
8 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

