Hawks vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 7 Published 5:24 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-17), on Friday, February 7, 2025 at State Farm Arena, play the Atlanta Hawks (22-22). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Bucks 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bucks 116.8 Points Avg. 114.3 119 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 46.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 34.9% Three Point % 39%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per matchup.

Young connects on three threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bucks’ Top Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the top Bucks spot in two categories among active players: scoring (31.3 points per game) and rebounding (12 rebounds per game). He also dishes out six assists per contest.

Damian Lillard has per-game averages of 25.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season.

Lillard averages 3.5 made threes per game.

Lillard’s 1.3 steals and Brook Lopez’s two blocks per game are important to the Bucks’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Bucks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/28 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/31 Spurs – Away – 2/2 Grizzlies – Home – 2/3 Thunder – Away – 2/5 Hornets – Away – 2/7 Hawks – Away – 2/9 76ers – Home – 2/10 Warriors – Home – 2/12 Timberwolves – Away – 2/20 Clippers – Home – 2/21 Wizards – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: