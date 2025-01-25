Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 25 Published 6:16 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Raptors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Hawks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.0)

Hawks (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Raptors have put together a 26-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 18-26-0 mark from the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That’s less often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 61.4% of the time this season (27 out of 44). That’s more often than Toronto and its opponents have (23 out of 44).

The Hawks have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-9) this season, higher than the .268 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (11-30).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 116.8 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is averaging 45.4 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

With 29.4 dimes per game, the Hawks rank third-best in the league in the category.

With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is second-best in the league. It ranks 23rd in the league by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

With 12.9 treys per game, the Hawks rank 18th in the NBA. They own a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 21st in the league.

Raptors Performance Insights

Offensively the Raptors are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118 points allowed per game).

Toronto is 17th in the league in rebounds per game (44) and 13th in rebounds allowed (43.7).

At 28.9 assists per game, the Raptors are sixth in the league.

In 2024-25, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 35%.

