Published 9:12 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 25

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.3%).
  • Auburn has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 58th.
  • The 85.7 points per game the Tigers average are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers allow (58.6).
  • Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Tennessee has compiled a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 101st.
  • The Volunteers’ 76.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers allow.
  • Tennessee has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Auburn averages 91.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 16.2 points per contest.
  • In 2024-25, the Tigers are ceding 59.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 74.3.
  • Auburn is sinking 10.5 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% in home games and 40% in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 14.8 more points per game at home (81.8) than away (67).
  • The Volunteers are allowing fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (67.6).
  • At home, Tennessee knocks down 8.7 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.5%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 @ South Carolina W 66-63 Colonial Life Arena
1/14/2025 Mississippi State W 88-66 Neville Arena
1/18/2025 @ Georgia W 70-68 Stegeman Coliseum
1/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena
1/29/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena

id:

