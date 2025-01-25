How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 25 Published 9:12 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.3%).

Auburn has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 58th.

The 85.7 points per game the Tigers average are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers allow (58.6).

Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Tennessee has compiled a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 101st.

The Volunteers’ 76.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers allow.

Tennessee has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn averages 91.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 16.2 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are ceding 59.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 74.3.

Auburn is sinking 10.5 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% in home games and 40% in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 14.8 more points per game at home (81.8) than away (67).

The Volunteers are allowing fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (67.6).

At home, Tennessee knocks down 8.7 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.5%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 @ South Carolina W 66-63 Colonial Life Arena 1/14/2025 Mississippi State W 88-66 Neville Arena 1/18/2025 @ Georgia W 70-68 Stegeman Coliseum 1/25/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 1/29/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida – Thompson-Boling Arena

