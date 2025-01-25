How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 25
Published 9:12 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.3%).
- Auburn has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 58th.
- The 85.7 points per game the Tigers average are 27.1 more points than the Volunteers allow (58.6).
- Auburn is 17-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
Stream Auburn vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Tennessee has compiled a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 101st.
- The Volunteers’ 76.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 66.1 the Tigers allow.
- Tennessee has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.7 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn averages 91.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 16.2 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are ceding 59.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 74.3.
- Auburn is sinking 10.5 threes per game, which is 1.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.9% in home games and 40% in away games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 Tennessee is averaging 14.8 more points per game at home (81.8) than away (67).
- The Volunteers are allowing fewer points at home (55.5 per game) than away (67.6).
- At home, Tennessee knocks down 8.7 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.5%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 66-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/14/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 88-66
|Neville Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Georgia
|W 70-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/29/2025
|@ LSU
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.