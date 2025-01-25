How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25 Published 12:50 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) on January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have made.

Atlanta is 15-7 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 17th.

The Hawks average 116.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 118 the Raptors give up.

When Atlanta scores more than 118 points, it is 15-8.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.8% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 10-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.

The Raptors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 119 points, Toronto is 5-8.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 3.6 more points per game (118.8) than they are in road games (115.2).

Atlanta cedes 120.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118 when playing on the road.

The Hawks are making 12.9 threes per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.6% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Raptors put up 112.3 points per game, 2.3 more than on the road (110). Defensively they concede 115.5 points per game at home, 5.1 less than on the road (120.6).

Toronto concedes 115.5 points per game at home, and 120.6 on the road.

The Raptors pick up 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (28.4) than away (29.5).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Hamstring Larry Nance Jr. Probable Hand Clint Capela Probable Knee Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Hip Ochai Agbaji Out Hand Kelly Olynyk Out Calf

