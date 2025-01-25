How to Watch the NBA Today, January 26

Published 8:16 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive



The Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers will hit the hardwood in the only matchup on the NBA slate today.

Searching for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 26

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

