How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26 Published 8:14 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UAB Blazers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

