How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

Published 8:14 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 26

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UAB Blazers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 26

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 26

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 26

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup