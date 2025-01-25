January 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 8:12 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 26 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Colorado Avalanche @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Minnesota Wild @ Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

