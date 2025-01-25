Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 47 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -7.

He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).

Through 47 games, he has 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks have given up 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 39 Points 0 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

