Published 4:27 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NFL this week, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Conference Championship NFL Games

Sunday

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

