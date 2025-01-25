Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 8 Published 4:03 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) face a fellow SEC squad, the Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC), on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Oklahoma Stat Tennessee 80.8 Points For 76.4 70.9 Points Against 58.6 48.6% Field Goal % 45.9% 43.5% Opponent Field Goal % 36.3% 37.0% Three Point % 34.9% 28.4% Opponent Three Point % 25.9%

Oklahoma’s Top Players

The Sooners points and rebounds leader is Jalon Moore. He averages 18.3 points per game and pulls down 6.3 rebounds.

Oklahoma’s assists leader is Jeremiah Fears, who racks up 4.4 per game.

Brycen Goodine makes 1.9 treys per game to lead the Sooners.

Fears leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Sam Godwin collects 0.8 blocks a game to pace Oklahoma.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier outpaced his teammates on the Volunteers scoring front by putting up 18.4 points per game. He adds 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.4 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.6 assists per game.

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, cashing in 3.6 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.7 per game).

