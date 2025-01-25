Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:35 per game on the ice.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.

Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

In 23 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 43 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 43 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

