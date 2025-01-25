Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:35 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.
  • Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
  • In 23 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 43 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
43 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup