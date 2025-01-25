Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -19, in 23:35 per game on the ice.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.
- Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
- In 23 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 43 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks rank 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The team’s -33 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|43
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
id: