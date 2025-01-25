Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Ducks, we have lots of information to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- O’Reilly has 27 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
- Through 44 games, he has 27 points, with three multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks have allowed 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.
- The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|44
|Games
|0
|27
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
