Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Ducks, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

O’Reilly has 27 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).

Through 44 games, he has 27 points, with three multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks have allowed 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.

The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 44 Games 0 27 Points 0 13 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

