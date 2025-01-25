Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you’re thinking about a wager on O’Reilly against the Ducks, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • O’Reilly has 27 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
  • Through 44 games, he has 27 points, with three multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks have allowed 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.
  • The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
44 Games 0
27 Points 0
13 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

