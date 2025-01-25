Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25
Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks play at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Ducks game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 47 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 18:01 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
- Through 47 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Ducks Defensive Insights
- The Ducks have allowed 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.
- The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Ducks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|47
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
