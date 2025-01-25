Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks play at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Ducks game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 47 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 18:01 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).

Through 47 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks have allowed 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.

The Ducks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

