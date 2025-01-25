Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 25
Published 8:11 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
Top-25 teams will hit the court in 14 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 76, South Carolina 70
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: South Carolina (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 80, Rutgers 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 10.0 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 78, Arizona State 71
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 78
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 1.7 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Texas 70
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.8 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Georgia 69
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.7 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 74, Minnesota 69
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 76, Wake Forest 63
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.5 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 75, Ole Miss 74
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0.0 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: West Virginia 72, Kansas State 68
- Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 4.7 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 7 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 69, Kansas 66
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.5 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 19 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Xavier 76, UConn 72
- Projected Favorite: Xavier by 4.4 points
- Pick ATS: Xavier (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 87, LSU 72
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 15.0 points
- Pick ATS: LSU (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 75, Tennessee 68
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 7.6 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
