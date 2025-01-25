Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 25 Published 8:11 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Top-25 teams will hit the court in 14 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 76, South Carolina 70

Mississippi State 76, South Carolina 70 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 5.5 points

Mississippi State by 5.5 points Pick ATS: South Carolina (+6.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the South Carolina-Mississippi State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 80, Rutgers 70

Michigan State 80, Rutgers 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 10.0 points

Michigan State by 10.0 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-5.5)

Bet on the Rutgers-Michigan State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 78, Arizona State 71

Iowa State 78, Arizona State 71 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6.7 points

Iowa State by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+9.5)

Bet on the Arizona State-Iowa State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 78

Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 78 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 1.7 points

Kentucky by 1.7 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+2.5)

Bet on the Vanderbilt-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Texas 70

Texas A&M 73, Texas 70 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.8 points

Texas A&M by 2.8 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)

Bet on the Texas-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Georgia 69

Florida 78, Georgia 69 Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.7 points

Florida by 8.7 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+10.5)

Bet on the Florida-Georgia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 74, Minnesota 69

Oregon 74, Minnesota 69 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.5 points

Oregon by 5.5 points Pick ATS: Oregon (-4.5)

Bet on the Minnesota-Oregon spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Williams Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 76, Wake Forest 63

Duke 76, Wake Forest 63 Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.5 points

Duke by 12.5 points Pick ATS: Duke (-11.5)

Bet on the Wake Forest-Duke spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 75, Ole Miss 74

Missouri 75, Ole Miss 74 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0.0 points

Missouri by 0.0 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+2.5)

Bet on the Missouri-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: West Virginia 72, Kansas State 68

West Virginia 72, Kansas State 68 Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 4.7 points

West Virginia by 4.7 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+1.5)

Bet on the Kansas State-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 7 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 69, Kansas 66

Houston 69, Kansas 66 Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.5 points

Houston by 2.5 points Pick ATS: Houston (-1.5)

Bet on the Kansas-Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 19 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Xavier 76, UConn 72

Xavier 76, UConn 72 Projected Favorite: Xavier by 4.4 points

Xavier by 4.4 points Pick ATS: Xavier (-1.5)

Bet on the Xavier-UConn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 87, LSU 72

Alabama 87, LSU 72 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 15.0 points

Alabama by 15.0 points Pick ATS: LSU (+17.5)

Bet on the Alabama-LSU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 75, Tennessee 68

Auburn 75, Tennessee 68 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 7.6 points

Auburn by 7.6 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-5.5)

Bet on the Auburn-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: