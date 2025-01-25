Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In 13 of 47 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: