Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Ducks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 43 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: