Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 10 of 44 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 149 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

