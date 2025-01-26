Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 27
Published 11:23 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The college basketball slate on Monday, which includes the Southern Jaguars squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, should provide some fireworks. Our computer model suggests 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that contest.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +21.5 vs. Southern
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Southern by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern (-21.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: New Orleans +3.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at New Orleans Privateers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: New Orleans by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: East Texas A&M +9.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: SFA by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lamar -3.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -6.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: USC +1.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: USC by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Alcorn State +2.5 vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Bethune-Cookman by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Iowa +8.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 7.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona +1.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +8.5 vs. Jackson State
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- Computer Projection: Jackson State by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jackson State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
