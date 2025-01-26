How to Watch the NBA Today, January 27
Published 11:18 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
In one of the 12 compelling games on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics will play at TD Garden.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 27
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
