How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27 Published 8:45 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on January 27, 2025 at Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE

FDSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The 110.6 points per game the Timberwolves average are 8.3 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.9).

Minnesota is 7-1 when scoring more than 118.9 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.4% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 17-11 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 19th.

The Hawks put up 8.2 more points per game (116.3) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.1).

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Atlanta is 20-15.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average 111.9 points per game in home games, compared to 109.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.4 points per contest.

Defensively Minnesota has played worse in home games this season, giving up 108.9 points per game, compared to 107.4 on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves are draining 0.7 more three-pointers per game (15.5) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (117.6 per game) than on the road (115.2). But they are also conceding more at home (120) than on the road (118).

Atlanta gives up 120 points per game at home, and 118 away.

This season the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (29.2 per game) than on the road (29.5).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Terrence Shannon Out Ankle Donte DiVincenzo Out Toe

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Trae Young Day-To-Day Adductor De’Andre Hunter Day-To-Day Illness Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

id: