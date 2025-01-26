NBA Best Bets: Timberwolves vs. Hawks Picks for January 27 Published 10:34 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Monday’s game can assist you in making an informed wager taking advantage of the best bets available.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)

Minnesota’s record against the spread is 18-27-0.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 18-27-0.

The Timberwolves have won once ATS (1-3) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Hawks have one win ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Pick OU:

Over (219.5)





The Timberwolves’ 45 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 219.5 points 22 times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponents to score more than 219.5 points in 35 of 45 games this season.

Minnesota has had an average of 219.7 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.9-point total on average, 15.4 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Timberwolves are the 17th-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the 10th-most points.

This outing features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and eighth-ranked (Timberwolves) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Timberwolves (-450)

This season, the Timberwolves have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 5-2 when it’s favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won one of three games when listed as at least +350 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

