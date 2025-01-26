NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Toronto Raptors is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.

Delve into our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 27

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)

Over (230 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers -5.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9

SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.4 total projected points)

Over (233.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -10.5

Kings -10.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 207.5 points

207.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.6 total projected points)

Over (214.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL

FDSSUN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Timberwolves -10.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)

Over (236.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD

CHSN, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Mavericks -12.5

Mavericks -12.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT

KFAA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers -1.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)

Over (221.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

