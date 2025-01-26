NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27
Published 10:16 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The New Orleans Pelicans versus the Toronto Raptors is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.
Delve into our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 27
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 242.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Raptors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Celtics -6.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -10.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 207.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Timberwolves -10.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Mavericks -12.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 17.9 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
