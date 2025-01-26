Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 27 Published 8:16 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Timberwolves 118 – Hawks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 8.5)

Timberwolves (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-9.6)

Timberwolves (-9.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

In the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves (18-27-0 ATS) and the Hawks (18-27-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Minnesota racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Minnesota does it in fewer games (51.1% of the time) than Atlanta (60%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 14-13, while the Timberwolves are 20-15 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 108.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 22nd with 110.6 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is grabbing 43.8 boards per game (20th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Timberwolves are averaging 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank fifth-best in the league in three-pointers (15.1 per game) and third-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.4%).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (118.9).

With 45.4 rebounds per game and 44.8 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is ninth and 20th in the league, respectively.

This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.3 per game.

Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.3) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).

The Hawks make 12.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

