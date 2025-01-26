Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8 Published 5:25 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Washington Wizards (6-38) are home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Favorite: –

Wizards vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Wizards Hawks 107.8 Points Avg. 116.3 122.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.9 43.8% Field Goal % 46% 33.3% Three Point % 34.8%

Wizards’ Top Players

Jordan Poole contributes with 21.4 points per game while tacking on 4.8 assists and three rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.

Poole hits 3.7 threes per game to lead active Wizards.

Washington’s blocks tend to come from Alex Sarr, who collects 1.6 per game. Poole is a primary source of steals for Washington, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.9 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 3.3 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young knocks down three threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/30 Lakers – Home – 2/1 Timberwolves – Away – 2/3 Hornets – Away – 2/5 Nets – Away – 2/7 Cavaliers – Home – 2/8 Hawks – Home – 2/10 Spurs – Home – 2/12 Pacers – Home – 2/21 Bucks – Home – 2/23 Magic – Away – 2/24 Nets – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home –

