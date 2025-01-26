Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8
Published 5:25 am Sunday, January 26, 2025
The Washington Wizards (6-38) are home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these squads this season.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Wizards vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Wizards
|Hawks
|107.8
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|122.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.9
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|33.3%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Wizards’ Top Players
- Jordan Poole contributes with 21.4 points per game while tacking on 4.8 assists and three rebounds.
- Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
- Poole hits 3.7 threes per game to lead active Wizards.
- Washington’s blocks tend to come from Alex Sarr, who collects 1.6 per game. Poole is a primary source of steals for Washington, averaging 1.5 steals a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.9 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
- Young knocks down three threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).
Wizards Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/30
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/7
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/10
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Wizards or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.