Published 5:25 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8

The Washington Wizards (6-38) are home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (22-23) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Wizards Hawks
107.8 Points Avg. 116.3
122.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.9
43.8% Field Goal % 46%
33.3% Three Point % 34.8%

Wizards’ Top Players

  • Jordan Poole contributes with 21.4 points per game while tacking on 4.8 assists and three rebounds.
  • Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
  • Poole hits 3.7 threes per game to lead active Wizards.
  • Washington’s blocks tend to come from Alex Sarr, who collects 1.6 per game. Poole is a primary source of steals for Washington, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.9 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 3.3 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
  • Young knocks down three threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/30 Lakers Home
2/1 Timberwolves Away
2/3 Hornets Away
2/5 Nets Away
2/7 Cavaliers Home
2/8 Hawks Home
2/10 Spurs Home
2/12 Pacers Home
2/21 Bucks Home
2/23 Magic Away
2/24 Nets Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home

