How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27 Published 4:20 am Monday, January 27, 2025

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Monday's college basketball schedule.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: