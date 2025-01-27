How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 27 Published 7:15 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1) will try to continue a 14-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (15-4) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on ESPN2.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Volunteers are the best team in college basketball (93.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 290th (69.4 points conceded per game).

South Carolina is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 39.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 89th with 29.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 31st in the nation in assists at 17.1 per game.

South Carolina ranks 23rd-best in the country by averaging just 12.0 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 137th in college basketball (16.5 per contest).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are 73rd in 3-point percentage at 34.0%.

This year, South Carolina is giving up 5.2 threes per game (80th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 30.0% (145th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Volunteers attempt 43.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.1% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (93.4 per game) and 290th in points allowed (69.4).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 14th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.3 per game) and 125th in rebounds conceded (30.3).

With 17.1 assists per game, the Volunteers are 31st in college basketball.

Tennessee is 74th in the nation in turnovers per game (13.9) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (22.7).

The Volunteers are the best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (11.5 per game) and 73rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Tennessee gives up 4.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 29th and 33rd, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 56.3% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 43.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.1% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.9% have been 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

South Carolina’s Top Players

Gamecocks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joyce Edwards 20 12.2 4.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.0 MiLaysia Fulwiley 20 11.1 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.9 Te-Hina Paopao 20 10.9 2.6 2.8 1.0 0.2 1.8 Chloe Kitts 19 9.4 7.5 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 Tessa Johnson 18 9.4 1.8 1.8 0.7 0.4 1.4

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 19 17.8 5.7 3.4 3.3 0.8 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 19 13.5 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.8 Jewel Spear 17 12.8 2.8 1.8 1.1 0.2 2.8 Samara Spencer 19 11.3 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 19 11.1 5.9 0.7 0.8 0.3 0.7

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

South Carolina’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Auburn at 12:00 PM ET

February 6 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 9 at Texas at 2:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. UConn at 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: