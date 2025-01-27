How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 27 Published 7:15 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (15-4) after victories in six road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can watch it on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking 14th-best in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 125th with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season the Gamecocks are ranked 40th in the nation in assists at 16.6 per game.

Tennessee is committing 13.9 turnovers per game this year (74th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 22.7 turnovers per contest (ninth-best).

Beyond the arc, the Gamecocks are 173rd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are 81st in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.

Tennessee is surrendering 4.6 threes per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.8% three-point percentage (33rd-ranked).

The Gamecocks take 27.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 72.2% of their shots, with 80% of their makes coming from there.

South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

The Gamecocks are the 13th-best squad in the country in points scored (81.9 per game) and 17th-best in points conceded (55.1).

South Carolina is the seventh-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (39.4) and is ranked 89th in rebounds allowed (29.2).

The Gamecocks are 40th in college basketball in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, South Carolina is 23rd-best in the nation in turnovers committed (12.0 per game) and ranked 137th in turnovers forced (16.5).

Beyond the arc, the Gamecocks are 173rd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are 81st in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.

In 2024-25, South Carolina is 80th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.2 per game) and 145th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.0%).

The Gamecocks take 27.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 20% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 72.2% of their shots, with 80% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 19 17.8 5.7 3.4 3.3 0.8 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 19 13.5 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.8 Jewel Spear 17 12.8 2.8 1.8 1.1 0.2 2.8 Samara Spencer 19 11.3 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 19 11.1 5.9 0.7 0.8 0.3 0.7

South Carolina’s Top Players

Gamecocks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joyce Edwards 20 12.2 4.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.0 MiLaysia Fulwiley 20 11.1 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.9 Te-Hina Paopao 20 10.9 2.6 2.8 1.0 0.2 1.8 Chloe Kitts 19 9.4 7.5 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 Tessa Johnson 18 9.4 1.8 1.8 0.7 0.4 1.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

South Carolina’s Upcoming Schedule

January 27 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Auburn at 12:00 PM ET

February 6 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 9 at Texas at 2:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. UConn at 1:00 PM ET

