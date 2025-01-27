January 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The NHL lineup on Monday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Seattle Kraken squaring off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Monday is included here.

How to Watch January 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New Jersey Devils @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

