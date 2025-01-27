NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28
Published 10:16 pm Monday, January 27, 2025
In a Tuesday NBA slate that has a lot of exciting contests, the Houston Rockets versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to catch.
Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 28
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
