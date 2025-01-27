South Carolina vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 27 Published 2:18 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1) taking on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (15-4) at 7:00 PM ET on January 27. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for South Carolina, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 156.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: South Carolina -11.5

South Carolina -11.5 Point total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (to win): South Carolina -699, Tennessee +500

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

South Carolina 79, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+11.5)

Tennessee (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)

South Carolina has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Tennessee, who is 6-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gamecocks are 8-8-0 and the Volunteers are 4-6-0. The teams score an average of 175.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup’s total. South Carolina has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the past 10 games. Tennessee has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 81.9 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.8 points per game.

South Carolina records 39.4 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

South Carolina knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.2 on average.

The Gamecocks record 97.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while giving up 65.4 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

South Carolina has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (23rd in college basketball action), 4.5 fewer than the 16.5 it forces on average (137th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game, with a +455 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.4 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 69.4 per contest (290th in college basketball).

Tennessee grabs 38.3 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.9 more than its opponents.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 8.8 per game, committing 13.9 (74th in college basketball) while forcing 22.7 (ninth in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: