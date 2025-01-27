Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 28 Published 5:18 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Tuesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) squaring off against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 28. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 win for Tennessee, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Tennessee. The two sides are projected to exceed the 148.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee -8.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -385, Kentucky +300

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 78, Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+8.5)

Kentucky (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)

Tennessee has compiled a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 9-10-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 7-13-0 and the Wildcats are 10-9-0. The two teams combine to score 163.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Kentucky has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.7 points per game. They’re putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. It is recording 35.3 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.8 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.6 (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6.

The Volunteers put up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball), while allowing 77.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (68th in college basketball play), 2.0 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (140th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.1 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 76.0 per contest (296th in college basketball).

Kentucky pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Kentucky makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 9.8 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (313th in college basketball).

