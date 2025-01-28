College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 28
The Tuesday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Tennessee Volunteers, and we have predictions against the spread available for you in this article.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Georgia -7.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -7.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -9.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +8.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -8.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.