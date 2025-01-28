How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 29 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

If you’re searching for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right spot. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 22 times this season.

There have been 28 Vancouver games with over 5.5 goals this season.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.0 less than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.69) and Canucks (2.84).

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have won 48.3% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-15).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter, Nashville has put together an 11-11 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 58.0%.

Canucks Moneyline: +116

Vancouver has nine wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 25 times).

The Canucks have won five games with moneyline odds of +116 or longer (in 12 such games).

Vancouver has a 46.3% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 49 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 39 total points (15 goals and 24 assists) to his name.

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 19 losses this season while allowing 102 goals with 907 saves.

Canucks Points Leaders

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes has collected 42 assists and 14 goals in 45 games, good for 56 points.

Jonathan Tanner Miller is a key contributor for Vancouver, with 34 total points this season. He has netted nine goals and provided 25 assists in 39 games.

Vancouver’s Brock Boeser has 33 points, courtesy of 16 goals (second on team) and 17 assists (fifth).

Kevin Lankinen has an 18-8-6 record this season, with a .905 save percentage (25th in the league). In 32 games, he has 775 saves, and has allowed 81 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home -138 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away – 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Oilers L 6-2 Away +153 1/25/2025 Capitals W 2-1 Home +105 1/27/2025 Blues W 5-2 Away +112 1/29/2025 Predators – Away +116 1/31/2025 Stars – Away – 2/2/2025 Red Wings – Home – 2/4/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

