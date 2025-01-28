How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28 Published 9:16 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes three games featuring an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

