How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28
Published 7:12 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) look to extend a 13-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 49th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.
- When Tennessee totals more than 76.0 points, it is 9-0.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.0%).
- Kentucky has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 48th.
- The Wildcats put up 29.7 more points per game (88.1) than the Volunteers allow (58.4).
- When Kentucky allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 9-2.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is putting up 81.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Volunteers have played better in home games this season, surrendering 55.5 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky averages 95.3 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.
- In 2024-25 the Wildcats are allowing 5.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (79.0).
- At home, Kentucky drains 11.1 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (35.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/14/2025
|Texas A&M
|W 81-69
|Rupp Arena
|1/18/2025
|Alabama
|L 102-97
|Rupp Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-69
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/28/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Arkansas
|Rupp Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
