How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 28

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) look to extend a 13-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 49th.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 76.0 points, it is 9-0.

Stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.0%).
  • Kentucky has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 48th.
  • The Wildcats put up 29.7 more points per game (88.1) than the Volunteers allow (58.4).
  • When Kentucky allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 9-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is putting up 81.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Volunteers have played better in home games this season, surrendering 55.5 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Kentucky averages 95.3 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.
  • In 2024-25 the Wildcats are allowing 5.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (79.0).
  • At home, Kentucky drains 11.1 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/14/2025 Texas A&M W 81-69 Rupp Arena
1/18/2025 Alabama L 102-97 Rupp Arena
1/25/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 74-69 Memorial Gymnasium
1/28/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena
2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10

Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup