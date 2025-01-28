How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28 Published 7:12 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) look to extend a 13-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 49th.

The 75.1 points per game the Volunteers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.

When Tennessee totals more than 76.0 points, it is 9-0.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.0%).

Kentucky has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 48th.

The Wildcats put up 29.7 more points per game (88.1) than the Volunteers allow (58.4).

When Kentucky allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 9-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is putting up 81.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers have played better in home games this season, surrendering 55.5 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky averages 95.3 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.

In 2024-25 the Wildcats are allowing 5.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (79.0).

At home, Kentucky drains 11.1 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (35.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri – Thompson-Boling Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/14/2025 Texas A&M W 81-69 Rupp Arena 1/18/2025 Alabama L 102-97 Rupp Arena 1/25/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 74-69 Memorial Gymnasium 1/28/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Arkansas Rupp Arena 2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

