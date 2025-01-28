How to Watch the NBA Today, January 29 Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Today’s NBA slate features 11 games, including the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Golden State Warriors.

If you’re looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 29

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and SportsNet

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET

FDSIN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH

FDSSUN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and ALT

ESPN, MSG, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC

FDSSW and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSNX

AZFamily and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

