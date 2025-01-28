How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28 Published 4:45 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Houston Rockets (31-14) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) on January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN

FDSSE, SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Houston is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Rockets average 114.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks allow.

Houston has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.2% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Hawks’ 115.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 108.4 the Rockets allow.

Atlanta has put together a 20-15 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Rockets put up 112.4 points per game in home games, compared to 115.9 points per game away from home.

In 2024-25, Houston is ceding 106.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 110.5.

At home, the Rockets are making 0.2 fewer treys per game (12.3) than away from home (12.5). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 117.6 points per game, compared to 114.2 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 120 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

Atlanta concedes 120 points per game at home, and 117.2 on the road.

The Hawks pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.2).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Green Day-To-Day Head Cam Whitmore Day-To-Day Illness Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Dyson Daniels Day-To-Day Ankle Trae Young Day-To-Day Adductor Larry Nance Jr. Day-To-Day Hand Jalen Johnson Day-To-Day Shoulder

id: