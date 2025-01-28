January 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Dallas Stars versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to watch on a Tuesday NHL slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Tuesday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

