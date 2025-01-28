January 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Dallas Stars versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to watch on a Tuesday NHL slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Tuesday’s NHL action.
How to Watch January 28 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
