Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10 Published 5:25 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (24-24) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) at Kia Center, beginning on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the squads this year.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Favorite: –

Magic vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Magic Hawks 104.1 Points Avg. 115.8 104.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 43.9% Field Goal % 45.9% 30.7% Three Point % 34.6%

Magic’s Top Players

Franz Wagner averages 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic.

Anthony Black adds 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, and Goga Bitadze contributes with 9.6 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per matchup.

Among active players, the Magic are led by Jalen Suggs from long distance. He connects on 2.2 shots from deep per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope records 1.6 steals per game. Bitadze collects 1.6 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young holds the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.8 points and 11.5 assists per game.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young hits 2.9 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/1 Jazz – Away – 2/3 Warriors – Away – 2/5 Kings – Away – 2/6 Nuggets – Away – 2/8 Spurs – Home – 2/10 Hawks – Home – 2/12 Hornets – Home – 2/20 Hawks – Away – 2/21 Grizzlies – Home – 2/23 Wizards – Home – 2/25 Cavaliers – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away –

