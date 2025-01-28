NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Hawks Picks for January 28 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and SCHN.

Our computer predictions for Tuesday’s game will assist you in making an informed wager taking advantage of the best bets out there.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and SCHN

FDSSE and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Rockets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 5.5)

Houston is 27-18-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has covered the spread 19 times in 46 games.

The Rockets’ ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 9-5.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 8-8.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (228.5)





Rockets games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 228.5 points 18 times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 31 of 46 outings.

Houston has had an average of 222.7 points in its games this season, 5.8 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.5, six more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Rockets score the 13th-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the ninth-most.

The Hawks have surrendered the 27th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Rockets have given up the third-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Rockets (-225)

This season, the Rockets have won 22 out of the 29 games, or 75.9%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been victorious in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: