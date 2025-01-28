Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29

Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - January 29

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-23-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dakota Joshua C Out Leg
Kiefer Sherwood LW Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Noah Juulsen D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 129 goals scored (2.7 per game).
  • Nashville has given up 154 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
  • Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks have 139 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • Vancouver’s total of 154 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -15, they are 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-147) Canucks (+123) 5.5

