Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29 Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-23-7), which currently has four players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dakota Joshua C Out Leg Kiefer Sherwood LW Day-To-Day Undisclosed Noah Juulsen D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 129 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Nashville has given up 154 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks have 139 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Vancouver’s total of 154 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 19th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-147) Canucks (+123) 5.5

