Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 28
Published 6:16 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and SCHN.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and SCHN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Rockets 117 – Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-6.3)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.5
- The Rockets’ .600 ATS win percentage (27-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .413 mark (19-27-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Houston (9-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Atlanta (7-7) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 58.7% of the time this season (27 out of 46). That’s more often than Houston and its opponents have (25 out of 45).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 22-7, while the Hawks are 14-14 as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- The Rockets have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 108.4 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points scored (114.2 per contest).
- Houston is allowing 43 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48.2 rebounds per contest (best).
- The Rockets haven’t produced many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.6 assists per contest.
- Houston is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).
- The Rockets rank 23rd in the NBA by making 12.4 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively the Hawks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (118.5 points conceded per game).
- Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and give up 45 boards, ranking eighth and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.2 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
