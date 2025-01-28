Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 28 Published 6:16 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and SCHN.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and SCHN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Rockets 117 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-6.3)

Rockets (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Rockets’ .600 ATS win percentage (27-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .413 mark (19-27-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Houston (9-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Atlanta (7-7) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 58.7% of the time this season (27 out of 46). That’s more often than Houston and its opponents have (25 out of 45).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 22-7, while the Hawks are 14-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 108.4 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points scored (114.2 per contest).

Houston is allowing 43 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48.2 rebounds per contest (best).

The Rockets haven’t produced many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.6 assists per contest.

Houston is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Rockets rank 23rd in the NBA by making 12.4 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (118.5 points conceded per game).

Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and give up 45 boards, ranking eighth and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

The Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

