Wayne Estes, 90

Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Wayne Estes, age 90, of the Little Sycamore Community passed away peacefully on January 25, 2025, at Claiborne Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was saved at a young age and was a devoted member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. He was a lifetime farmer and drove a school bus for Claiborne County School System for 55 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Minnie Estes; Sister: Eunice Bolton and husband Howard; one infant brother and one infant sister.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years Ethel Estes; cherished daughter: Kim Meyers and husband Kenny of Knoxville, TN; Grandsons: Kendall Meyers of Vero Beach, FL and Korey Meyers and wife Ashton of New Tazewell, TN; Great Grandsons: Ben and Leland Meyers of New Tazewell, TN who brought so much joy to Pappy; Brother: Dennis Estes and wife Ann of Tazewell, TN; Special niece: Dinah Clore and husband Eddie of Fayetteville, GA; His precious Dr. Fred Hurst and Nurse Irene; Several nephews, nieces, friends and his loving church family.

The family will receive friends at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 12:00 pm in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel with immediate interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Tazewell, TN.

Ministers: Billy Westmoreland and John Lewis. Music: Pleasant View Church Choir

Pallbearers: Kendall Meyers, Korey Meyers, Toby Duncan, John Estes, Bill Shipley, Jacob Collingsworth

Honorary Pallbearers: Tony Duncan, Eddie Clore, Lawrence Bunch, Josh Estes, Rick West, Ray Keck, Members of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church

In Lieu of Flowers—please make donations to Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church—1190 Little Sycamore Road —Tazewell, TN 37879.