Area 6A District Champs Published 11:03 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Congratulations to the H.Y. Livesay Lady Eagles, the 2025 Area 2, Area 6 A District Champions. Allie Ownes was named Tournament MVP and joined on the All-Tournament Team by Lady Eagles Ava Fuson, Amilya Smith, Elle Harris and Lexi Dison. They advance to the Sectional Tournament. (Photo submitted)