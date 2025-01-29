Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 48 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:27 on the ice.
  • Skjei has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 16 points in total.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
  • In nine of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
16 Points 1
4 Goals 0
12 Assists 1

