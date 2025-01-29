Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 48 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:27 on the ice.

Skjei has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 16 points in total.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

In nine of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 16 Points 1 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

