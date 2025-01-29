Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:27 on the ice.
- Skjei has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 16 points in total.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
- In nine of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|16
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|1
