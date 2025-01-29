Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30
Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks’ (22-25) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 30 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9, also five injured players) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 110-91 win against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Monday. Darius Garland’s team-leading 22 points led the Cavaliers in the win.
The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 100-96 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday. Trae Young recorded 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|6
|5.1
|1.6
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|5.8
|2.1
|1.6
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Out
|Wrist
|10.8
|2.9
|3.8
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|21.7
|2.5
|6.8
|Sam Merrill
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.6
|1.9
|1.6
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Thigh
|10.5
|3.6
|1.2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|10
|2.8
|2
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
