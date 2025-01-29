Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (22-25) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 30 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9, also five injured players) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 110-91 win against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Monday. Darius Garland’s team-leading 22 points led the Cavaliers in the win.

The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 100-96 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday. Trae Young recorded 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dean Wade PF Out Knee 6 5.1 1.6 Isaac Okoro SG Out Shoulder 5.8 2.1 1.6 Caris LeVert SG Out Wrist 10.8 2.9 3.8 Darius Garland PG Out Rest 21.7 2.5 6.8 Sam Merrill SG Questionable Illness 6.6 1.9 1.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Zaccharie Risacher SF Day-To-Day Thigh 10.5 3.6 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Day-To-Day Personal 10 2.8 2

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

