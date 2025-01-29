Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -6, in 18:48 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

In 21 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 48 games, he has 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 49 Points 3 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: