Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -6, in 18:48 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
- In 21 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 48 games, he has 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|49
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|0
|31
|Assists
|3
id: