Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -6, in 18:48 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
  • In 21 of the 47 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 48 games, he has 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
49 Points 3
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup